Laredo police seeking man involved in vehicle burglary

The Laredo Police Department announced on Monday it is looking for an individual connected to the burglary of a vehicle.

Police released two images, showing an individual and the vehicle in question.

While information is still light, LPD is asking for any information which can help them identify the suspect.

If you have any info regarding the suspect, call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS(8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip on LPD’s app.