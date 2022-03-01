Laredo police seeking man involved in vehicle burglary

A man bit more than he could chew after he was arrested for biting a Laredo police officer, according to an arrest affidavit.
Juan Carlos Rodriguez Jr., 18, was charged with assault on a peace officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
At about 1:31 a.m. Feb. 27, an LPD officer observed a white 2014 Ford Fusion traveling 52 mph in a 32 mph zone in the 2300 block of East Saunders Street. The officer tried to pull over the Fusion by the intersection of East Saunders and North Milmo Avenue, but the vehicle did not stop until the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue.
Police pointed out that the vehicle had multiple opportunities to safely pull over. The driver was identified as Rodriguez. He initially complied with the officer. However, Rodriguez then began resisting, prompting a physical struggle, states the affidavit.
Rodriguez then bit the officer on his left hand in an attempt to break free. Rodriguez managed to get away. With the assistance of other officers, Rodriguez was located and arrested, the affidavit states.
