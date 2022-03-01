Grand jury to determine if charges will be filed in deputy shootout in Magnolia

A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy is seen walking past a fleet of agency vehicles following a Feb. 24 shootout between deputies and a resident. (courtesy of the Montgomery County Police Reporter)

No charges have yet been filed against three people involved in a Thursday night shootout with Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies in Magnolia.

Deputies responded to an 8:45 p.m. call about shots being fired in the area of 19700 Turtle Dove Lane. Hearing an active disturbance inside the home, the deputies entered with one male shooting at the officers. In response, a deputy shot back at the shooter, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was struck or injured by either shot, the sheriff’s office noted.

Deputies gave verbal commands to the shooter whereupon he surrendered without further incident, according to the agency.

A pair of males spoke with deputies about how they were at the home looking for a friend whom they had not heard from in several days. They told officers they spoke with another male inside the home and an argument ensued with one of them firing shots into the ground and the third male retreating back into the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three unidentified individuals were detained and questioned by detectives, the sheriff’s office explained Friday.

It was unclear how many deputies were involved in the initial disturbance’s response or the shootout.

Texas Rangers are involved in the investigation, the sheriff’s office added.

On Monday afternoon, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Scott Spencer told The Courier a grand jury will likely decide whether charges will be filed against the individuals involved in Thursday’s shooting incident.

