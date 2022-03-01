Disney halts Russia film releases, condemns Ukraine invasion

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The Walt Disney Company is taking a stance on the Russian invasian of Ukraine, opting to halt all future film releases in Russia following its attack.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar," the company said in a statement , adding that it will make "future business decisions based on the evolving situation."

In the meantime, a spokesperson with the company said that, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, it is working with non-governmental organizations "to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees."

The company did not disclose which partners it is working with or what time of aid will be sent.

The decision to halt releases in Russia makes the Walt Disney Company the first major studio to take a stance in the crisis, according to CNBC .

However, this is not the first major American company to speak up about the ongoing war. In an interview with CNBC Monday, Netflix said it would not comply with Russian rules to carry news channels.

"The decision comes as a wave of Russian state-backed news broadcasts spread Russian propaganda justifying the war Moscow started in Ukraine last week," the news outlet reported.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram