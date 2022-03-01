ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Republican Senator Graham urges Biden to go after Russian energy sector

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oAXJ_0eRr6oos00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday the Biden administration should target the Russian energy sector with sanctions, while at the same time ramping up U.S. energy production.

“We’re not using the energy sector as a weapon,” Graham told reporters after a briefing on the conflict in Ukraine. “We’re failing to hit (Russian President Vladimir) Putin where it hurts the most.”

