Water-saving plumbing fixtures save water, of course, but energy-efficient plumbing also saves energy, and that's great news for your bank account. According to Energy.gov, water heating accounts for almost 20 percent of a home's energy use, so homeowners looking to save energy through plumbing have three goals: heat water more efficiently, limit heat loss through plumbing pipes and fixtures, and reduce hot water consumption.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO