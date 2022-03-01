1 middle school student dead, 4 others hospitalized after possible fentanyl doses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old Sedway Middle School student died last week after his parents took him to a local...news3lv.com
Tragic but I guess we all now know why he was still in middle school when he should have been a Sophomore in high school.
First of all why are middle schoolers popping pills in the first place
