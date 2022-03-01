Voters get a first look at Dems challenging McKee for governor’s job

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four of the Democrats seeking to become Rhode Island’s next governor met for their first joint appearance Sunday night, agreeing on some of the state’s biggest challenges but disagreeing on how to tackle them.

The four — former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz — gathered for a one-hour virtual forum hosted by the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus , an independent group that exists outside the state party.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Dan McKee, who kicked off his campaign for a full term last week, was not on hand due to a scheduling conflict, a spokesperson said. (McKee was in Florida over the weekend for a meeting of the Democratic Governors Association.)

Gorbea and Foulkes used the forum to position themselves as problem-solvers with a track record in their prior positions for voters to review, while shying away from some of the most liberal positions. Brown and Muñoz advocated policies further to the left, and linked their ideas to a broad critique of the existing political system in Rhode Island.

Some differences emerged over the course of the forum.

Brown reiterated his call for a $19 state minimum wage, which Muñoz described as too low. Gorbea called the $19 number “arbitrary” but said she supports a “livable wage,” while Foulkes said she was glad the minimum wage is already rising and will “assess from there.” (The current minimum wage in Rhode Island is $12.25, set to rise to $15 in 2025.)

Brown and Muñoz backed increasing taxes on the wealthy, while Gorbea said she would consider it as part of a broader examination of the tax structure and Foulkes emphasized the need for Rhode Island to be “as competitive as we can” economically.

Gorbea, Brown and Muñoz all expressed support for a state constitutional amendment enshrining the right to a quality education, while Foulkes declined to take a position. (However, Foulkes tweeted Monday that she does support a constitutional amendment.)

All four Democrats said they would support making coverage of abortions available to Medicaid beneficiaries as well as employees in the state health insurance program. They also expressed support for making child care more affordable and easily available.

Housing policy came up repeatedly during the forum. Gorbea cited it as “one of my top issues,” highlighting her previous job as head of the advocacy group HousingWorks RI, and linked housing with health and educational outcomes.

“As governor I’m going to work with the cities and towns to break the barriers to building the diversity of homes that are needed to house our people,” she said. “This is an area that I know well and I am going to lead on this issue as governor.”

Brown said as part of his policy plan he wants to build 10,000 “green affordable housing units,” with the cost capped at 20% of income. He also said he wants the state to implement rent control, limiting annual rent increases to 4% a year.

“The problem with the economy in the state of Rhode Island is working people just can’t get by,” Brown said.

Foulkes said Rhode Island isn’t making enough use of the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit, saying the state has left $1.4 billion on the table since 2014. She also argued the McKee administration and Rhode Island Housing were too slow to get the $200 million RentReliefRI program up and running over the past year.

During a discussion of environmental issues, Brown and Muñoz both cited high asthma rates in South Providence, which they attributed to the activities of companies that operate at the Port of Providence. Brown said as governor he would prioritize “shutting down the polluting industries at the port.”

Gorbea and Foulkes both cited climate change as a challenge but also an opportunity for Rhode Island, with Foulkes saying she wants to see that every municipality has a resiliency plan. Gorbea said she would work with colleges, businesses, unions and environmentalists to ensure new green jobs are available to all Rhode Islanders.

In a section on the economy, Foulkes first cited the need to ensure existing businesses in the state are able to thrive, but then pivoted to education.

“I believe the No. 1 thing we need to do to drive the economy is make sure that we solve this learning loss [from the pandemic] and we make sure our teachers are not being asked to do too much,” she said.

In their introductory statements, the four Democrats emphasized their biographies in explaining what motivated them to run for the state’s top job.

Gorbea, the first Democrat to launch a campaign for governor last year and the only current officeholder in the group, cited her record in the secretary of state’s office and at HousingWorks, as well as her experiences as a working mother of three.

“I’m running for governor because I want to be that strong decisive leader that Rhode Island needs right now so we can turn our state around and make government work for people,” she said.

During what was a generally polite forum, Gorbea also took a subtle dig at Foulkes, saying, “While some in this race have been in the business of making profits for business, I’ve been in the business of making government work for people, and that’s what we need right now.”

Foulkes, who has never sought elected office before, emphasized her family’s roots in Rhode Island, as well as her own identity as a mother of four and a cancer survivor. Discussing her quarter-century at CVS, she noted her role in ending tobacco sales and implementing parts of the Affordable Care Act.

“I’m running for governor because I think, especially during COVID, women and people of color have been left out of what’s happening in Rhode Island,” she said. “If you were wealthy in this moment COVID was an inconvenience, but if you were in the low-income section of this state it was really devastating.”

Brown, who also challenged then-Gov. Gina Raimondo in the 2018 primary, said his mother was a civil rights activist and a formative influence on him. He recalled when his family had to take in his aunt and her children after his uncle died of cancer, and said his mother told his brother and him that they should look out for others the same way they do for family members.

“I’ve never done anything other than be a social justice activist and organizer,” Brown said, citing his tenure as secretary of state, plus his roles as a founder of the anti-nuclear organization Global Zero and the local branch of community-service group City Year.

Muñoz, who received 2% of the vote running as an independent in 2018, recalled growing up in Central Falls as one of five children in a home where his father struggled with addiction. “I will risk it all for the working and the marginalized in the state of Rhode Island,” he said.

The candidates also answered a few lighter questions, including their favorite movies. Gorbea went with “Star Trek,” Foulkes cited “The Hunger Games,” Brown named “Field of Dreams” and Muñoz offered “Braveheart.”

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

