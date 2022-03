ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Monday, March 7, the Maryland Judiciary will return to Phase V of its five-phased progressive resumption of operations plan, including resuming jury trials in criminal and civil cases. When Phase V begins, masks will become voluntary for judges, court employees, and court visitors while unvaccinated employees and visitors are encouraged to continue to wear […] The post Masks voluntary in MD courthouses, unvaccinated encouraged to continue to mask appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

