ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Japanese encephalitis virus has been detected in Australian pigs. Can mozzies now spread it to humans?

By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney, Andrew van den Hurk, Medical Entomologist, The University of Queensland, Dominic Dwyer, Director of Public Health Pathology, NSW Health Pathology, Westmead Hospital and University of Sydney, University of Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEDX6_0eRr50rI00
Pascal Debrunner/Unsplash

With our summer dominated by wet weather and booming mosquito populations, health authorities have been alert to the threat of mosquito-borne disease.

One such disease is Japanese encephalitis virus, which has been detected for the first time in southeastern Australia. It has been found in pigs at pig farms in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland , indicating the virus is likely circulating in the local mosquito populations, which could infect humans.

Ongoing rain and flooding ensures suitable conditions for mosquitoes will persist well into Autumn.

What is Japanese encephalitis virus?

Japanese encephalitis virus is part of the flavivirus family, closely related to West Nile, Zika, Murray Valley encephalitis, dengue and yellow fever.

An estimated 68,000 cases of encephalitis occur annually across Southeast Asia and Western Pacific regions.

The virus is maintained in a cycle between mosquitoes and waterbirds. Pigs are also an important host, especially where pigs, mosquitoes, waterbirds, and water bodies all occur together.

Outbreaks are more likely to occur during the wet season.

Read more: La Niña will give us a wet summer. That's great weather for mozzies

How serious is Japanese encephalitis?

Most infected people have mild illness or no symptoms at all. Symptoms of fever, joint pain, and rash are common but severe cases also experience headache, neck stiffness, confusion, seizures, and sometimes coma and death.

Less than 1% of those infected will develop a severe brain infection, encephalitis, which may be fatal.

The disease is particularly problematic in children, with survivors often left with significant brain injuries.

To confirm infection, cerebrospinal fluid (that surrounds the brain and spinal cord) and blood are tested by specialised public health laboratory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CPJl_0eRr50rI00
Culex annulirostris is the most likely mosquito to be transmitting Japanese encephalitis virus in Australia and is widespread and abundant after flooding. Cameron Webb/NSW Health Pathology

Why has Japanese encephalitis virus appeared in Australia?

Outbreaks of Japanese encephalitis virus have occurred in countries neighbouring Australia’s north, including Papua New Guinea and Indonesia .

Concern has often been raised about the potential introduction and spread of the virus onto the Australian mainland, given the high populations of mosquitoes, wild pigs and waterbirds in the north.

During outbreaks of Japanese encephalitis virus in Torres Strait during the 1990s , the virus even spread to the Cape York Peninsula . But the virus didn’t take hold and the last definitive evidence of activity on the mainland was in 2004 .

Now the virus is back. A new incursion occurred in early 2021, when a human case was diagnosed in the Northern Territory .

Now there is evidence of Japanese encephalitis virus in pigs in multiple pig farms in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. And there is a risk of transmission to humans.

How did the virus make its way south?

Investigations are underway to work out how much virus is in the region and assess the ongoing risk to human and animal health. But we will never definitively know how (or when) the virus managed to move south.

It could be linked to overlapping transmission cycles fuelled by favourable weather conditions that bring water to flood plains, wetlands, and other habitats shared by mosquitoes and waterbirds. Or it could be due to migration of infected birds or mosquitoes.

There is little doubt the La Nina-dominated weather patterns that impacted southeastern Australia over the past two years played a role.

The spread of mosquito-borne viruses, such as Murray Valley encephalitis virus , from northern Australia to southeastern Australia has been documented before. We just never expected Japanese encephalitis virus to take this pathway too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maGw9_0eRr50rI00
La Nina has brought above average rainfall to much of Australia and flooding has provided ideal conditions for local mosquitoes. Cameron Webb/NSW Health Pathology

How can you avoid catching Japanese encephalitis virus?

A vaccine is available to protect against Japanese encephalitis virus . This has been demonstrated as an effective way to prevent disease outbreaks.

Some Australians have been vaccinated but it hasn’t been a routine part of international travel , even to countries where the risk is high .

Consideration could be given to vaccinating at-risk groups in Australia.

Reducing further transmission of the virus to people will rely on the use of insecticides around high-risk locations, such as piggeries where infections have been identified, and the use of personal protection measures against mosquito bites.

Fortunately, the steps we routinely take to avoid mosquitoes bites during the Australian summer will work just as well against the mosquitoes likely to be carrying the virus. People just need to be more vigilant to protect themselves and family against mosquito bites.

Read more: Mozzies biting? Here's how to choose a repellent (and how to use it for the best protection)

Health authorities are recommending a number of steps to avoid mosquito bites. Minimimse time outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially dawn and dusk. Wear a long sleeved shirt, long pants and covered shoes. Apply a topical insect repellent containing Diethyltolumide, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

The weather has clearly contributed to this outbreak but it may also assist ending it. The onset of cooler weather in autumn will slow mosquito population growth and once winter arrives, most of the mosquitoes across southern regions of Australia will disappear. At least for a few months.

Cameron Webb and the Department of Medical Entomology, NSW Health Pathology, have been engaged by a wide range of insect repellent and insecticide manufacturers to provide testing of products and provide expert advice on mosquito biology. Cameron has also received funding from local, state and federal agencies to undertake research into mosquito-borne disease surveillance and management.

Andrew van den Hurk has received funding from local, state and federal agencies to study the ecology of mosquito-borne pathogens, and their surveillance and control. He is an employee of the Department of Health, Queensland Government.

Dominic Dwyer does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Hundreds Of Thousands At Risk As Australian Floods Spread To Sydney

Emergency services ordered some Sydney residents to prepare to flee Wednesday as heavy rainfall barrelled down Australia's east coast, burying towns in floodwater, killing 13 and putting hundreds of thousands at risk. A week-long torrential downpour has swollen rivers and reservoirs past bursting point, causing chaos in an area 800...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Like many disasters in Australia, Aboriginal people are over-represented and under-resourced in the NSW floods

The flooding crisis that has engulfed much of Australia’s east coast is yet more evidence of the catastrophic impacts of climate change. While all people are forced to confront similar challenges such as forced evacuations, loss of property and damage to businesses, Aboriginal people are once again over-represented in the number of people impacted by disaster. Northern NSW is home to many Aboriginal people living in large townships such as Lismore, Ballina, Casino and Kempsey. It is also home to a vast array of discrete Aboriginal communities such as Cabbage Tree Island, Box Ridge, Gundurimba, Wardell, Maclean (Hill Crest), and...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Homicide is on the rise in Australia. Should we be concerned?

The latest report from the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) shows the homicide rate is increasing in Australia. But should we be concerned and how does Australia compare to other similar countries? Is crime in general increasing or is the rise in the homicide rate a standout? How much has the homicide rate risen? The AIC runs the National Homicide Monitoring Program, which is Australia’s only national collection of data on homicide incidents, victims and offenders. The report classifies homicides as being domestic, acquaintance, stranger or unknown. The latest report covers the period 2019-20. It shows the homicide rate has risen...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Mosquito Control#Japanese#Australian#La Ni A
TheConversationAU

Respiratory infections like whooping cough and flu have plummeted amid COVID. But 'bounce back' is a worry

Public health measures to control COVID, including social distancing, masks, border closures and reduced international travel, have worked to reduce the impact of COVID. But they’ve also led to a reduction, or changed the pattern, of other respiratory infections such as influenza, whooping cough and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). A Productivity Commission report released last month showed whooping cough rates in 2020–21 were the lowest they’d been in years. Australia also didn’t experience much of a flu season in 2020 or 2021. This is good news as we didn’t want to have both flu and COVID circulating in high numbers. One concern, though, is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Australia
Futurity

3 factors can limit virus spread indoors

Ventilation and humidity are key to limiting virus spread, researchers report. Last spring, a small, self-contained and airtight modular building was set up in a parking lot. Inside, researchers set up scientific instruments and assorted pieces of equipment, including air samplers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, HEPA filters, settling plates, particle counters, a stand-up desk, and a treadmill.
SCIENCE
Kool AM

Avian Flu Has Been Detected In Knox County, Maine Birds

According to WMTW, for the first time, avian influenza has been detected in a flock of birds in Knox County. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the cases. The government agency did not reveal what type of birds the flu was detected in, but they did say that...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
TheConversationAU

Victims of NSW and Queensland floods have lodged 60,000 claims, but too many are underinsured. Here's a better way

As South-East Queensland and New South Wales wade through the devastation of storms and flooding that now threatens the greater Sydney region, residents and businesses will be turning to insurance as their only hope of recovery. More than 60,000 claims have been lodged in seven days. Unfortunately, many people will find that they are either not insured or underinsured against this sort of catastrophe either because premiums have become unaffordable or because they have become unavailable because of the increasing frequency of extreme weather events. Without insurance payouts they will find it hard to recover, causing emotional and economic hardship...
FRANCE
TheConversationAU

Morrison to announce new submarine base will be built on Australia's east coast

Scott Morrison on Monday will unveil a plan for a new submarine base to be built on the east coast to support Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines. Announcing the base in a speech to the Lowy Institute, the Prime Minister will declare that “Australia faces its most difficult and dangerous security environment in 80 years”. The government has been elevating national security as an issue for the election, but Labor is taking bipartisan positions and can be expected to do so on the submarine base. Three sites are being considered for the base – Brisbane, Newcastle and Port Kembla. The short list...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

New IPCC report shows Australia is at real risk from climate change, with impacts worsening, future risks high, and wide-ranging adaptation needed

Climatic trends, extreme conditions and sea level rise are already hitting many of Australia’s ecosystems, industries and cities hard. As climate change intensifies, we are now seeing cascading and compounding impacts and risks, including where extreme events coincide. These are placing even greater pressure on our ability to respond. While the work of adaptation has begun, we have found the progress is uneven and insufficient, given the risks we face. These findings are from our work as co-authors of the new Australia and New Zealand chapter in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 6th Assessment Report on Impacts, Vulnerability and...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

How will history – and the law – judge New Zealand’s mothballed MIQ system?

With the effective end of New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system this week, the outcome of the court battle over the government’s border restrictions may have become moot. But the principles at stake are important nonetheless. Brought by the lobby group Grounded Kiwis, the case was about the legality of the MIQ system, especially its effect on citizens’ right to return home and whether the border controls were justified in the public good. There’s no doubt the system disrupted the mobility rights of New Zealand’s global diaspora, causing considerable pain and anguish for some. And the case was seen by...
POLITICS
Fstoppers

Hidden Passage to The ‘Underworld’ Beneath a Mexican Pyramid Revealed in Unprecedented Detail

At its peak, the ancient city of Teotihuacán in what we now know as Mexico boasted an estimated 125,000 inhabitants, making it one of the busiest hubs of the old world. Nobody knows for sure where that thriving populace disappeared to, but the discovery of a secret tunnel and chamber buried beneath the city’s Pyramid of the Moon offers new clues on how the ancient Mesoamerican culture may have viewed their final destination.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Morrison's COVID bout a reminder the virus could disrupt election campaign

If Scott Morrison had contracted COVID two months ago, it would have been a big story. Instead, when the PM fell victim this week, it was also-ran news. We are finally starting to “live with COVID”, as Morrison has insisted we should. Except in Western Australia, which opened its border this week, and faces a painful transition. More significantly of course, the COVID story has been pushed aside by two massive events: Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the devastating floods in NSW and Queensland. Both show, in their vastly different ways, how quickly and dramatically things can change, and consequently...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

How disrupted Russian gas supplies will hit global and Australian prices

As economic sanctions on Russia escalate, there has been an attempt to isolate vital energy exports from the mix. This may be wishful thinking. US President Joe Biden last week said sanctions against Russia, including cutting off Russian banks and individuals from the global SWIFT transaction system, were “specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue”. Read more: 'Just short of nuclear': the latest financial sanctions will cripple Russia's economy But prices on futures contracts for natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

How to mozzie-proof your property after a flood and cut your risk of mosquito-borne disease

The extreme weather and flooding in recent days is likely to boost mosquito numbers, even as we say goodbye to summer. Like all insects, mosquitoes thrive in warm conditions. Water is also critical for the mosquito’s life cycle, as they lay eggs in and around water. More water generally means more mosquitoes. Disease caused by mosquito-borne viruses can be potentially severe. These include: Ross River virus, which causes fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint pain and fatigue. It’s not fatal but it can be debilitating, and is the most commonly reported mosquito-borne disease in Australia Barmah Forest virus is also common...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy