Joanna Jedrzejczyk drops massive truth bomb on Colby Covington

To make things clear, WWE 2K22 is a fresh take on an old formula. The influence of the older WWE 2K games is very apparent, but Visual Concepts has introduced enough innovation and new features to make WWE 2K22 a triumphant return, albeit with some missed opportunities. In our WWE 2K22 review, we explain how we think the series has once again found its direction, and that the future of the series is once again looking great. While there are still a lot of improvements to be had, we’re at least clear from the days of broken bugs and glitches. Our criticisms of the game now focus more on the features, mechanics, and game design, instead of how broken the game is. There are still a lot of things Visual Concepts can do to improve the experience, but WWE 2K22 brings the series back on track.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO