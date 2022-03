On March 2, Austin ISD officials announced students will no longer be required to wear masks starting March 7. Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the district will not require indoor masking in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which states that students do not have to wear masks in areas of low or medium transmission for COVID-19. "We learned that masks work, along with our layered protocols," Elizalde said. "These layered protocols effectively got us through delta and omicron, and for that, and our entire community, we are eternally grateful."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO