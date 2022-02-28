Sweet sorghum studied for biofuel

Jasmonate ZIM-domain (JAZ) proteins are the key repressors of the jasmonic acid (JA) signal transduction pathway and play a crucial role in stress-related defense, phytohormone crosstalk and modulation of the growth-defense tradeoff. In this study, the sorghum genome was analyzed through genome-wide comparison and domain scan analysis, which led to the identification of 18 sorghum JAZ (SbJAZ) genes. All SbJAZ proteins possess the conserved TIFY and Jas domains and they formed a phylogenetic tree with five clusters related to the orthologs of other plant species. Similarly, evolutionary analysis indicated the duplication events as a major force of expansion of the SbJAZ genes and there was strong neutral and purifying selection going on. In silico analysis of the promoter region of the SbJAZ genes indicates that SbJAZ5, SbJAZ6, SbJAZ13, SbJAZ16 and SbJAZ17 are rich in stress-related cis-elements. In addition, expression profiling of the SbJAZ genes in response to phytohormones treatment (JA, ET, ABA, GA) and sugarcane aphid (SCA) was performed in two recombinant inbred lines (RILs) of sorghum, resistant (RIL 521) and susceptible (RIL 609) to SCA. Taken together, data generated from phytohormone expression and in silico analysis suggests the putative role of SbJAZ9 in JA-ABA crosstalk and SbJAZ16 in JA-ABA and JA-GA crosstalk to regulate certain physiological processes. Notably, upregulation of SbJAZ1, SbJAZ5, SbJAZ13 and SbJAZ16 in resistant RIL during JA treatment and SCA infestation suggests putative functions in stress-related defense and to balance the plant defense to promote growth. Overall, this report provides valuable insight into the organization and functional characterization of the sorghum JAZ gene family.

