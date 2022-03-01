ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Course Architects Who Thrived in the Mid-Century Design Malaise

Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a golf course architect following the 'golden age of golf design' was not easy, but this quartet deserves more credit than it has received. A cadre of design critics claims that golf course architecture slipped into a dark place from 1945 to 1975, emerging only when Pete Dye began to...

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Srote & Co honored with "House of the Year" at 2022 Architect & Designer Awards

(ST. LOUIS, MO – February 21, 2022) – Last Thursday evening the greater St. Louis area’s top architecture and home design professionals tuned-in remotely for a live virtual awards ceremony where Design STL announced the 2022 Architect & Designer Awards honorees. 2022 marks the second year of the virtual celebration format. While the event format has traditionally been in-person and accompanied with dinner, drinks, handshakes, hugs and audible applause, Design STL has done an excellent job preserving the fundamentals of this annual event and keeping it in motion during these challenging times. The design community values the Architect & Designer Awards because it provides talented local firms and professionals the opportunity to have their work evaluated and scored by a panel of nationally recognized judges. 2022 showcased architectural and design projects from nearly 100 local companies within 30 award categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Biloxi Sun Herald

Las Vegas Sands Funds Campaigns, Eyeing Texas Gambling Expansion

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. A political action committee seeking to expand gambling into Texas has spent more than $500,000 to elect candidates who might support the effort.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Unfinished building imploded after 15 years in Florida

March 7 (UPI) -- A partially completed building that sat abandoned in a Florida city's downtown for 15 years was imploded after multiple delays. The Berkman Plaza II building, which was not completed before construction was halted in 2007, became known as downtown Jackson's "eyesore" when it remained a part of the landscape for 15 years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
Person
Picasso
UPI News

Strong winds, debris from Hurricane Michael feeding Florida wildfires

March 7 (UPI) -- Wildfires burning in Florida's panhandle continued to grow Monday, officials said, fanned by strong winds and fed by debris left over from Hurricane Michael. The biggest of the fires, dubbed the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, has burned 12,000 acres near Mexico Beach, located along the Gulf of Mexico shoreline about 100 miles southwest of Tallahassee, the Florida Forest Service said in an update.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hunters Dump Companion Hounds Along Hampton Roads, Virginia After Hunting Season

Hounds are being left in woods and roads, including along Hampton Roads in Virginia as part of an influx of post-hunting season dog abandonment cases over recent days. An animal rescue group has suspected hunters to have dumped their companion hounds perceived to be unreliable or incompetent. Dozens of the...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy