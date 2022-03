Church Hill businesses with a commercial dumpster will now be charged $50 per dumpster for extra waste pickups during the week. However, the board plans to discuss the matter further at their next workshop and look into exactly how much each extra commercial pickup costs the town. Alderman Michael Walker noted that, depending on what the board determines, they may choose to increase the fee again at the March meeting.

CHURCH HILL, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO