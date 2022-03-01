ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Black female WWII unit recognized with congressional honor

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — The House has voted to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Associated Press Boston#Ap#House#American
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
World War II
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
2 On Your Side

A Buffalo post office renamed in honor of WWII veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins announced Monday that a bill designating a local post office to honor a WWII veteran was approved. According to the news release, bill H.R. 2142 now designates the Central Park Post Office as “Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.” It was named in honor of Women’s Army Corps veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin. She was a member of the first African American WAC unit and the only one to serve in WWII.
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

The intelligence community hits a grand slam. Now, it must help Ukraine win

The intelligence community has received extraordinary praise for its work on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. I rarely saw this offering of credit in my many decades of work as a CIA officer. Yet the praise is absolutely deserved. The Biden administration is also entitled to some applause. It "flooded the zone"...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy