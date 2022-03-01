ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana Police looking for woman last seen leaving Walmart with unidentified man

By KWTX Staff
KWTX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for information and help finding Stephanie Delgado, reported missing by her mother on Monday after...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moscow says it will let Ukrainian civilians flee - to Russia

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Moscow offered Ukrainians escape routes to Russia and its close ally Belarus on Monday, drawing cries of outrage from Ukraine, where officials said a bread factory had been hit by an air strike in the latest Russian bombardment. The bodies of at least 13...
POLITICS
The Hill

These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Corsicana, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Corsicana, TX
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W State
The Hill

Trump rips Barr in letter to NBC's Lester Holt

Former President Trump ridiculed his former attorney general, William Barr , in a letter to NBC News anchor Lester Holt over the weekend. "I made many great appointments during my Administration, and we accomplished more than most Administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my better picks," Trump wrote. "He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left—And that is not acceptable. Now he is groveling for the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve."
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy