Don't Want to Wait for a Porsche Reimagined by Singer? Buy This One for $1.1 Million

This has been a long time coming. The first full-featured, numbered Gran Turismo in nearly a decade, Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, and it's the best since Gran Turismo 4. To talk about Gran Turismo 7, we must discuss Gran Turismo Sport. Released in 2017, Sport made a big push into the world of eSports, with a rich multiplayer mode that included daily races and championships sanctioned by the FIA. It was a dramatic shift for the franchise, which always had a sprawling single-player mode that provided hours of playtime. GT7 keeps the multiplayer from GT Sport but adds a single-player career mode reminiscent of older games. As online multiplayer features weren't yet enabled during the review period, the career mode will be the focus of this review. It should also be noted that we tested the game on a PS4 with a standard DualShock controller. The PS5 version of GT7 promises better graphics and improved feedback from the DualSense controller, but try finding a PS5, let alone buying one for a reasonable price.

