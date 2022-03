The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to usher in a new hero, as Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight is set to debut in his self-titled Disney+ show later this month. The “brutal” character should really shake things up in the ever-changing superhero franchise. While it’s still early, fans already seem to have a plethora of questions about the masked vigilante, especially in regard to his future in the MCU. There’s, of course, the possibility of him joining the Avengers down the road, but could he actually become one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? Well, the head writer of the upcoming series has some thoughts.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO