Oregon State

Legal aid for immigrants facing deportation moves forward in Oregon Senate

By Julia Shumway
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 6 days ago
The U.S. Constitution guarantees that anyone facing serious criminal charges can be represented by an attorney, and anyone who can’t afford a lawyer will have one provided for free. People facing deportation don’t have that guarantee of legal counsel.

That could change under a proposal that passed the Oregon Senate on a 17-8 vote Monday. If it receives approval from the House and Gov. Kate Brown, Senate Bill 1543 would set aside $15 million for attorneys to provide free legal representation on immigration matters, prioritizing deportation cases.

Sen. Kate Lieber, the Beaverton Democrat behind the bill, said it’s driven by fairness.

“The bill is about providing due process to those in need, and allowing a judge to make the decision on whether someone is allowed to remain in this country based on the facts of the case,” she said. “And by the way, as much as we love to hate attorneys, we do make the legal process much smoother for the entire system, including our immigration system.”

Oregon is home to about 108,000 undocumented immigrants, according to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute . Undocumented people make up about 2.5% of the state’s population, and the vast majority come from Mexico and Central American countries.

About 9,200 are spared deportation through the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which under certain circumstances protects people who entered the country illegally as minors. Everyone else is at risk of deportation, though the federal government prioritizes deporting people who committed serious crimes, who are considered a serious threat to national security or who entered the country recently.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said prioritizing legal representation for immigrants detained by law enforcement means that the state will most likely end up paying to help people who committed crimes remain in the country. He and all other Republicans present Monday voted against the bill.

“There are certain people that I’m not interested in spending taxpayer funds on trying to keep them in the country,” Knopp said. “I don’t know why we’d want to keep someone who has a felony record of murder, rape, kidnapping in the country.”

The proposal had support from community service organizations, as well as the Oregon State Bar, the Oregon Education Association, the city of Portland and large unions including the Service Employees International Union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

While the bill requires that legal services for detained people and those at imminent risk of deportation take priority, the money could also be used for other immigration issues that could use a lawyer’s assistance.

Lawmakers heard in writing and during a committee hearing earlier this month from several immigrants who got legal help through Equity Corps Oregon, a nonprofit program that has provided pro bono legal counsel to immigrants for the past two years.

Blanca Valle, who described herself in a letter sent to lawmakers as a mother of two from Honduras, said she participated in the program but hasn’t yet been provided an attorney. She had to attend multiple hearings by herself, and she doesn’t know how her case is going, she said.

“I don’t know what to do or what to say, I don’t know how to act. With an attorney, I would feel more protected, more supported, I would know who to ask any questions I have,” Valle said. “I would like to know how my case is going.”

In another letter, translated from Spanish, Portland resident Micaela Adamar Gaspar Mendez told lawmakers that she was only able to apply for asylum and receive a work permit because a community organization helped her find a pro bono lawyer.

Gaspar Mendez, 20, left Guatemala as a pregnant 16-year-old because her life was in danger, she wrote. She came to Oregon, where her father lived, and connected with the Equity Corps of Oregon, where a lawyer helped her apply for asylum. Her work permit recently arrived and it changed her life, Gaspar Mendez said.

“What I want in the United States is a better life for my children,” she said. “In Guatemala where I grew up, there was a lot of poverty and violence. I was only able to study for three years, and then they took me out of school because I had to help my grandparents. I want my children to have a better life.”

MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Legal Aid#The Oregon Senate#House#Democrat#Central American#Republicans
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Senate passes immigration bill with Biden in mind

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Republicans are poised to bar the state from doing business with companies that bring undocumented immigrants into the state, a move that Democrats and faith leaders across the state worry will complicate the resettlement of unaccompanied minors who come to Florida to be reunified with their families.
FLORIDA STATE
INFORUM

Bill legalizing recreational pot clears South Dakota Senate, but faces uphill battle in House

PIERRE, S.D. — The morning after the South Dakota Senate passed historic legislation to legalize pot, the top lawmaker in the House GOP caucus pumped the brakes. "I would assume that's going to have a decently tough path going forward," said House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, when asked by reporters at the weekly news conference on Thursday, Feb. 24, whether his caucus would support an adult-use marijuana bill.
PIERRE, SD
Sand Hills Express

Senators ask Biden to shield Ukrainians from deportation

A group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers asked President Biden on Monday to temporarily shield Ukrainians living in the U.S. from deportation, citing the dangerous conditions in Ukraine, which is under a large-scale Russian military attack. Forty-two senators — 40 Democrats and two Republicans — said the Biden administration should...
FOREIGN POLICY
Republic

Legal Aid to have phone clinic

Legal Aid will have a free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents of their eight county district on Tuesday. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. The phone clinic will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. though registration is required between noon and 2 p.m.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Boston Globe

Latin America moves forward in legalizing abortion as the US rolls back access. What gives?

In a remarkable turn of events, Latin America is opening up abortion access to more and more women while the United States is moving backward. And it’s been happening fast: In just over a year, three of the most populous countries in Latin America — Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia — have decriminalized abortion, breaking with decades of precedent and powerful religious influence from the Catholic Church and the growing evangelical movement.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WTOP

Cannabis legalization legislation headed to the Senate

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Maryland House of Delegates passed a bill Friday that would allow voters to decide whether to legalize cannabis. If House Bill 1, sponsored by House...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Paid family leave bills introduced; legal pot bill moves forward; ‘healthy’ kids’ drinks debated

PAID FAMILY LEAVE BILLS INTRODUCED: A coalition of Democratic legislators in the House and Senate have introduced bills to give workers up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave to care for a family member with a serious health condition or disability. It would also cover families with newborn children and those with a need arising out of a family member’s military deployment. Vanessa Sanchez of Capital News Service/Maryland Reporter.
BALTIMORE, MD
Oregon Capital Chronicle

ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

