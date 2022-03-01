ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Wittenberg women’s basketball earns bid to NCAA Division III Tournament

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
Stock photo of a basketball Stock photo of a basketball. (Dan Thornberg / EyeEm / Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD — The Wittenberg women’s basketball team is going dancing.

The Tigers have earned a bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Wittenberg earned an automatic bid into the tournament by winning the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament.

The Tigers are 18-7 this season and will be making their 10th appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Tigers are coached by Dayton native, Tamika Williams-Jeter. She graduated from Chaminade-Julienne and then went on to win two NCAA Division I Tournament titles at the University of Connecticut. Williams-Jeter played seven season in the WNBA.

They will face off in the first round against Marietta (21-5) at Hope College, in Holland, Michigan, on March 4.

