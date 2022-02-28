Does my car have a recall? Ford, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and more have vehicles on recalls list

Cars Michael Chow/The Republic

Is your car part of a recall?

Automakers issued several recalls for the week (Feb. 17-24), according to recall notices posted on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Ford had the biggest car recall of the week with 330,784 Mustangs recalled to fix an issue with the backup camera, which can cause it to go blank or appear distorted and prevent drivers from seeing obstacles behind them.

More than 247,000 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty vehicles also were recalled because underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and cause it to fracture.

U.S. auto safety regulators also said they are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason. A recall has not yet been issued.

Car recalls for week

See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Ford Mustang recall; F-250, F-350 recall

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2015-2017 Mustang vehicles. The rearview camera wiring may be loose or damaged, which can result in a blank or distorted image. 330,784 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Mustang vehicles. An insufficient weld on the front passenger knee air bag may result in an improper air bag deployment. 327 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017-2022 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty vehicles equipped with gasoline engines and aluminum driveshafts. Underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and cause it to fracture. 247,445 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Kia Optima recall

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2013-2014 Optima vehicles that were previously repaired under NHTSA recall number 20V-100. The low pressure fuel hose may be damaged, or missing heat-protective tape, which can result in a fuel leak. 72,848 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Mercedes-Benz recalls

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris vehicles. The brake fluid reservoir may be incorrectly mounted, which can allow it to detach. 28,743 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles. The gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) may be improperly stated on the tire and loading label. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 120, "Wheels and Rims-Other Than Passenger Cars." 2,564 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2021 GLB 250 vehicles. These vehicles may be equipped with an incorrect front driver's air bag module. 50 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque recall

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2020 Range Rover Evoque vehicles. The supplemental restraint system (SRS) warning light software is programmed incorrectly, which may cause the warning light to malfunction and intermittently illuminate. 18,824 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Chrysler Pacifica recall

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV). A vehicle fire can occur when parked, even with the ignition in the "Off" position. 16,741 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Lamborghini Huracan recall

Lamborghini (Automobili Lamborghini) is recalling certain 2015-2020 Huracan vehicles. The caps that cover the low-beam headlight horizontal adjustment screws are missing, which can allow the headlights to be improperly adjusted. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." 4,796 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Volkswagen Atlas recall

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Atlas and 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles equipped with accessory side steps. The reduced Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) label, reflecting the additional weight of the side steps, was not installed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims." 3,648 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Audi recalls for E-Tron GT, Q3

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2022 E-Tron GT vehicles. The owner's manual may list the incorrect tire pressure. 920 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2022 E-Tron GT vehicles. The center seat belt buckle wiring harness may obstruct access to the right rear seat lower child seat anchors, preventing a child seat from being properly secured. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 225, "Child Restraint Anchorage Systems." 693 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2022 Audi Q3 vehicles that failed to receive the software update under Recall 21V-825 (91CR). A software error may prevent the rearview image from initially displaying when the vehicle begins to reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 665 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

Hyundai Accent recall

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Accent vehicles. In the event of a crash, the front driver-side and/or passenger-side seat belt pretensioner(s) may explode upon deployment. 354 units are affected. See the recall notice here .

