Kah-Nee-Ta will reopen, expand hot spring soaking pools on Warm Springs Reservation

By Jamie Hale
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Kah-Nee-Ta is making a partial comeback, resuscitated by an infusion of emergency funds, more than three years after completely shutting down. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announced Friday that the Kah-Nee-Tah Village will reopen in 2023 thanks to more than $6 million of new funds that will help repair, restore...

www.oregonlive.com

