Kah-Nee-Ta will reopen, expand hot spring soaking pools on Warm Springs Reservation

The State of the Union speech illustrated one thing clearly: COVID-19 theater is no longer needed, according to our leaders in Washington, D.C. Senators and House members were maskless, hugged and spoke face-to-face mere inches from each other, and it was good to see. So why is Oregon waiting until March 12 before we get to enjoy the same freedom and privilege that the rest of the country already enjoys (“March 12 new date for Oregon to lift indoor, school masking requirements,” Feb. 28)? Our decisions don’t need to be tied to California’s or Washington’s; we can decide for ourselves. Gov. Kate Brown needs to rescind the mask mandate, like she just did the vaccine mandate for state workers (“COVID-19 vaccine requirement to end for 40,000 state of Oregon employees, governor’s office says,” March 2), effective immediately. It’s time to rip the Band-Aid off and get back to normal life.

