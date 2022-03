THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Military veterans who had a traumatic brain injury may have an increased long-term risk of stroke, new research suggests. The study, which used data from more than 610,000 veterans, found those who had a head injury were 69% more likely to have a stroke. That risk was highest in the first year after an injury but remained elevated for a decade or more. And risk was higher in those who had more severe injuries. ...

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO