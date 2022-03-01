TikTok expands maximum video length to 10 minutes

TikTok appears poised to ditch its short-form roots after confirming Monday that it has more than tripled the length of videos users can now upload to the platform to 10 minutes.

According to Variety, the move comes as rivals such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have “aggressively aggressively built out their own TikTok-like short-form video features.”

The latest development also comes less than a year after TikTok, owned by Chinese internet conglomerate ByteDance, tripled the maximum length of videos posted to its platform from 60 seconds to three minutes, Variety reported.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a TikTok representative said in a prepared statement. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

According to The Verge, longer videos not only allow TikTok to better compete with YouTube, which skews heavily toward lengthy content, but may also help the platform capture an older audience and increase overall engagement time on the app.

TikTok’s new 10-minute maximum was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who shared the following message from the TikTok app about the change:

©2022 Cox Media Group