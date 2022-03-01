ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 5 Baylor clinches Big 12 Regular Season title with blowout win over No. 8 Iowa State

By Eric Kelly
 6 days ago

AMES, IOWA — For the 12th straight season, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team is the Big 12 regular season champion. This season, the fifth-ranked Bears clinched the title with a dominant 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State.

NaLyssa Smith was utterly dominant once again, as he finished with 28 points and a career high 20 rebounds. She was one of four Bears who finished in double-figures.

Baylor will next be in action on March 6th, when the Bears host Texas Tech in their regular season finale at 2:00 pm.

