No. 5 Baylor clinches Big 12 Regular Season title with blowout win over No. 8 Iowa State
AMES, IOWA — For the 12th straight season, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team is the Big 12 regular season champion. This season, the fifth-ranked Bears clinched the title with a dominant 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State.
NaLyssa Smith was utterly dominant once again, as he finished with 28 points and a career high 20 rebounds. She was one of four Bears who finished in double-figures.
Baylor will next be in action on March 6th, when the Bears host Texas Tech in their regular season finale at 2:00 pm.
