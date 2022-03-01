Caltrans will reduce PCH to one lane, March 1 and 2

Alternating traffic, Deer Creek to Sycamore Cyn

Caltrans will reduce PCH to one lane with flaggers directing alternating traffic from Deer Creek Road to Sycamore Canyon Road in Ventura County north of Malibu for utility relocation from Tuesday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists can expect traffic delays.



Caltrans strongly advises motorists to seek alternate routes. See real-time traffic and closure information at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.



The utility work is related to a $51 million project to construct two retaining walls to permanently restore eroded slopes on the coastal side of PCH south of Point Mugu State Park and Sycamore Canyon Road. The slope has been structurally undermined by severe surf erosion, which has resulted in cracks and displacements of the roadway shoulder. Completion is scheduled for spring 2023.



K-rails have been installed in the work zone, narrowing the roadway and blocking bicycle lanes. Caltrans recommends bicyclists avoid the area from Deer Creek Road to Sycamore Canyon Road for the duration of the project.

