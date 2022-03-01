SMMUSD Earlier Start Time for Board of Education Closed Session: March 3

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education closed session meeting on Thursday, March 3, 2022, will begin at 3:30 p.m., instead of 4:30 p.m. Open session will begin at its normal 5:30 p.m. start time.

This change in start times will to allow the Board of Education additional time to address items during closed session.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted on the District website at smmusd.org/domain/2977 .

