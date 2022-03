A right-wing Brazilian politician is being urged to step down after leaked recordings revealed him saying Ukrainian women fleeing war are “easy” due to being impoverished, among several other offensive and sexist remarks. Arthur do Val, a congressman from Sao Paulo in southeast Brazil, visited western Ukraine last week and was heard saying displaced women he saw on the border with Slovakia were “beautiful” and better looking than those “outside Brazil’s best nightclub”. The politician, who previously supported Brazil’s far right populist president Jair Bolsonaro, made the remarks during a three-day trip to Uzhhorod last week which was billed as...

