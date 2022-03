Irondequoit, N.Y. — Julianne Westrich can thank her family for planting the seeds of her upcoming trip. "So my first exposure actually came through my daughter. When she was 2, she got a stuffed puppy dog - that became her beloved - and by the time she was 5 she knew about dogsledding. By the time she was 7, she knew the names of the mushers in the Iditarod," Westrich said. "This was something I had no prior knowledge with but when your kid is happy about something, you find a way to learn about it."

