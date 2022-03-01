Good Hope City Council establishes new speed zone, passes water pollution Resolution

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Good Hope’s City Council held its second February meeting at Good Hope City Hall Monday night and after having the first readings for a pair of ordinances at their last meeting, the Council officially passed them at tonight’s meeting. The first ordinance was Ordinance No: 001-2022 to re-zone 0 Mize Road. The ordinance reads,

“Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Good Hope, Alabama as follows:

Whereas, this ordinance is enacted pursuant to the Act and the city’s general jurisdictional power and land use authority, it is therefore provided: For the purpose of rezoning the below parcel of property from R-2 located in the corporate limits of the City of Good Hope, Cullman County, Alabama to Business District.

A parcel of land, 14 acres +/- in the City of Good Hope, more particularly described as follows:

The West half of the SW ¼ of Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 3 West, containing 20 acres, more or less. LESS 7 EXCEPTING: 4.36 acres heretofore sold to State of Alabama for right of way for Interstate Highway No. 65. Also, less and except a strip of land 20 feet in width deeded to Burrow and Edge Company, Incorporated, said easement filed for records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Cullman County, Alabama in Deed Book 286, Page 43. Situated, lying and being in Cullman County, State of Alabama.”

Up next was Ordinance No: 003-2022 to establish a new speed zone on a portion of Highway 69 (County Road 437). The ordinance reads,

“Any person driving a vehicle within the city limits of Good Hope shall drive at a careful and prudent speed not greater than is reasonable and proper, having due regard to the traffic, surface and width of the street or highway and of any other conditions then existing. No person shall drive any vehicle within the city at such a speed as to endanger the life, limb or property of any person.

It shall be prima facie unlawful for any person to operate any automobile, motorcycle, truck or any other motor vehicle at a speed in excess of thirty-five (35) miles per hour on or in the SPEED ZONE set between GPS coordinates 34.099588 (parking lot of Wiregrass Construction) and 34-093458-86.882059 (Bavar Creek Bridge), within the municipal limit of the City of Good Hope, Alabama.”

The Council’s final action of the night was to pass Resolution No: 004-2022 for Annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention. The Resolution reads,

“To inform the Department of Environmental Management that the following actions were taken by the governing body of the City of Good Hope.

1. Reviewed the MWPP Annual Report which is attached to this Resolution.

2. Set forth the following actions and schedule necessary to maintain effluent requirements contained in the NPDES Permit, and to prevent the bypass and overflow of raw sewage within the collection system or at the treatment plant:

(a) Modification of the NPDES Permit and construction of treatment components increasing design capacity to 0.445 MGD.”

The Good Hope City Council will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Good Hope City Hall.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.