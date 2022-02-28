ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU names Anderson head cross country coach

By By Kenny Van Doren
 3 days ago

Missouri men’s and women’s cross country welcomed its new head coach, Lindsey Anderson, on Monday, three months after Marc Burns stepped down from the position.

Anderson, the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Coach of the Year, will begin her journey with the Tigers coaching indoor and outdoor distance runners this season.

With a decorated career behind her, Anderson is a two-time All-American at Weber State while also a competitor on the professional stage, from the Olympics (2008) to World Championships (2007 and 2009).

Anderson has since coached at College of Southern Idaho for five years.

There, she received four awards from USTFCCCA, including the National Women’s Coach of the Year, West Region Women’s Coach of the Year in 2020, the National Women’s Coach of the Year in 2018 and the West Region Men’s Coach of the Year in 2017.

Anderson joins Missouri after reviving the CSI program — which took 19 years off prior to her arrival — to a powerhouse in the NJCAA. She led the CSI women to the 2001 NJCAA title.

Wyoming News

Track and field's Evans, Sullentrup named to Mizzou '39

Two Missouri track and field competitors — seniors Olivia Evans and Anna Sullentrup — were named to the Mizzou '39 on Wednesday. Mizzou '39 recognizes outstanding seniors based on their academic achievement, leadership and service at MU. Evans, a senior from Louisville, Kentucky, competes in throwing events for the track team, including the weight throw. Balancing four years of journalism and four years of track and field was Evans' largest test at the collegiate level while trying to convince others that she could do it...
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Tiger athletes named to Mizzou '39

Two Missouri track and field competitors — seniors Olivia Evans and Anna Sullentrup — were named to the Mizzou '39 on Wednesday. Mizzou '39 recognizes outstanding seniors based on their academic achievement, leadership and service at MU. Evans, a senior from Louisville, Kentucky, competes in throwing events for the track team, including the weight throw. Balancing four years of journalism and four years of track and field was Evans' largest test at the collegiate level while trying to convince others that she could do it...
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Evolving leadership, individual development points of emphasis as Missouri football's spring season continues

Missouri football’s offensive line and evolving leadership were primary topics of conversation at Thursday afternoon’s media availability. The Tigers are set for the 2022 season without Michael Maietti and Case Cook, but offensive line coach Marcus Johnson wants to focus on accountability and keep everyone on the same page. “Offensively, a lot is put on our center’s plate as far as getting five guys on the same page, whether that’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Q&A: Casey Bauman reflects on Montana State career after entering transfer portal

Casey Bauman announced his entrance into the transfer portal the same day Tucker Rovig announced his new job. The timing was coincidental, and fitting. Both are tall, right-handed quarterbacks with strong arms who spent the previous four years at Montana State, where they became close friends. Bauman began the 2019 football season as MSU’s starter and was replaced by Rovig after three games. Both stuck around through the pandemic-canceled 2020 season, even after the Bobcats added touted transfer QB Matthew McKay. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Brainerd Dispatch

Football: Pillager names new head football coach

PILLAGER — Paul Clark was named the new Pillager head football coach Tuesday, March 1. Clark was the head coach at Waubun before the school district joined into a cooperative with Mahnomen. He served as the defensive coordinator of the team after the cooperative and brings almost 20 years of coaching experience with eight as head coach to Pillager.
PILLAGER, MN
Wyoming News

Freshman WR Tetairoa McMillan soars, scores as Arizona Wildcats open spring practice

About 15 minutes into the first practice of spring Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats entered hurry-up mode. Jordan McCloud threw a pass to the left sideline, where Tetairoa McMillan made a leaping one-handed catch. Later in the drive, McMillan made another nifty grab in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Arizona’s prized freshman receiver wasn’t done. ...
ANAHEIM, CA
Wyoming News

Missouri baseball returns home with lifted expectations

Missouri baseball returns home against Tarleton State boasting a 6-1 record. The Tigers went on a road trip to Louisiana to start the season and returned with their best record since 2017, but there are still questions that need answering before MU can silence its doubters. The biggest concern through two weeks of play is consistency. In the first series against Nicholls State, Missouri had an electric offense that averaged 12 runs but dealt with a subpar starting rotation that pitched past four innings once....
MISSOURI STATE
