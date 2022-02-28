MU names Anderson head cross country coach

Missouri men’s and women’s cross country welcomed its new head coach, Lindsey Anderson, on Monday, three months after Marc Burns stepped down from the position.

Anderson, the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Coach of the Year, will begin her journey with the Tigers coaching indoor and outdoor distance runners this season.

With a decorated career behind her, Anderson is a two-time All-American at Weber State while also a competitor on the professional stage, from the Olympics (2008) to World Championships (2007 and 2009).

Anderson has since coached at College of Southern Idaho for five years.

There, she received four awards from USTFCCCA, including the National Women’s Coach of the Year, West Region Women’s Coach of the Year in 2020, the National Women’s Coach of the Year in 2018 and the West Region Men’s Coach of the Year in 2017.

Anderson joins Missouri after reviving the CSI program — which took 19 years off prior to her arrival — to a powerhouse in the NJCAA. She led the CSI women to the 2001 NJCAA title.