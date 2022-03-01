ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who falsely accused Black teen of stealing cellphone in SoHo hotel may not serve jail time

Woman who accused teen of phone theft could get plea deal 00:32

NEW YORK -- The woman accused of falsely claiming a black teenager stole her cellphone in a SoHo hotel could avoid jail time in a plea deal.

The incident in 2020 involving Miya Ponsetto was captured on video . The footage appeared to show her trying to tackle Keyon Harrold Jr.

In a court hearing Monday, Manhattan prosecutors said that if Ponsetto pleads guilty to a felony charge of unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime and serves two years probation, her plea deal would be withdrawn for a misdemeanor.

Olivia Thomas
6d ago

You didn't have to tell us THAT!! She's white, she could have shot and killed that young man and they would have made her a Hero.. Right in front of Kyle rottenhouse

Trenace Barbee-watkins
5d ago

She didn't just accuse, she attacked...If situation was reverse what would be the outcome?

Michael Garrell
5d ago

Yeah?...She ought to be sentenced to serve people in Sylvia's restaurant in Harlem, but too many drinks would be thrown in her face...

