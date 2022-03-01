Woman who falsely accused Black teen of stealing cellphone in SoHo hotel may not serve jail time

NEW YORK -- The woman accused of falsely claiming a black teenager stole her cellphone in a SoHo hotel could avoid jail time in a plea deal.

The incident in 2020 involving Miya Ponsetto was captured on video . The footage appeared to show her trying to tackle Keyon Harrold Jr.

In a court hearing Monday, Manhattan prosecutors said that if Ponsetto pleads guilty to a felony charge of unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime and serves two years probation, her plea deal would be withdrawn for a misdemeanor.