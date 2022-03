Something they couldn’t get past. Melinda Gates spoke out for the first time about the ramifications of her ex-husband Bill Gates’ affair during their marriage. “I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that,” the philanthropist, 57, said in a sneak peek of her Thursday, March 3, interview on CBS Mornings. “It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

