Man In North Hollywood Dies After Getting Trapped Under A Trailer

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Fire Department was able to free the man from underneath the trailer however he was “beyond medical help” and died at the scene.

According to LAFD, crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of North Tujunga Avenue at around 3:40 p.m., after receiving reports of a patient trapped under a trailer that was about 25 feet.

Crews rescued the man from under the trailer that was attached to a pickup truck. He was being evaluated by paramedics and it was determined he could not be helped. The man was determined dead shortly after.

The Los Angeles Police Department believes that the dead man was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of the Toyota Tundra towing the trailer. According to LAPD, the deceased attempted to engage the Tundra driver, by jumping onto the wheel well of the trailer. Unaware that the man jumped onto his trailer, the driver went forward which is when the man fell and was trapped before eventually dying.

The driver of the Tundra stayed at the scene.