A former acting Department of Homeland Security Inspector General has pleaded guilty to stealing government software and data for use in his own product. Charles K. Edwards allegedly stole proprietary software and PII belonging to federal employees from both DHS and the U.S. Postal Service. He is alleged to have worked with a former employee of his who was still at the DHS at the time, who helped him not only steal the software and databases, but set him up at home to work with it as well. The case provides a good reminder for the need to ensure that soon -to-be-ex-employees do not leave with more than they are supposed to.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO