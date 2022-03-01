Matt Hardy's Podcast To 'Become Broken' With 5-Part Series Dedicated To 'Broken' Matt Hardy

As the WWE Universe tunes into Smackdown weekly on Friday nights one constant amongst fans are their reactions to Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Whether you hate to love them or love to hate them, either way, it works! I've said it before and I stand by it, the combination of Paul Heyman and The Tribal Chief is ingenious. Well done! I love it! In this industry I've been taught that in order to be worth anything and worthy of being called a draw, then you need to make people feel. Be that hate or love. The WWE Universe needs to feel something for me. To pull at the proverbial heart strings and to connect with them subconsciously. All while simultaneously appealing to the casual viewer flipping through the channels aimlessly searching or scrolling for entertainment to catch their eye. And that my dear readers, is the dynamic charismatic duo of The Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Champion of Champions himself, your advocate, Paul Heyman!

