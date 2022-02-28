Trinity Collegiate football stars Tre McLeod, Spencer Scott sign football scholarships

Unprecedented gas prices are hurting families across the country, but drivers in blue states like California and New York are feeling an even bigger pinch at the pump. As of Tuesday, the Democratic-led states of Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York have the highest gas prices in the country, led by California with an average of $5.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to GasBuddy.

