ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeremiah Duggar’s Fiancee Hannah Wissman Shares Candid Photos of ‘Fun’ Bachelorette Party With Sisters

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremiah Duggar‘s fiancée Hannah Wissmann is sharing a behind-the-scenes look of her bachelorette party in Lincoln, Nebraska, that she celebrated with “all of my sisters” who “were in town.”. Along with the series of snaps of the “bride-to-be,” Hannah, 26, wrote in the caption...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Colton Underwood announces engagement: ‘Life is going to be fun with you’

Colton Underwood is preparing to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown. The former "Bachelor" star, 30, announced the couple's engagement during an interview with People magazine, revealing that he and Brown, 39, celebrated taking the next step in their relationship while in California's Big Sur earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Finally Free! Chris Called Off His #MAFS Marriage To Egregiously Uninterested, ‘Dog Allergic’ Alyssa & Everyone’s Elated

Married At First Sight season 14 fans are rejoicing over a groom deciding to pull the plug on his disastrous marriage that seemed doomed from day one. As previously reported Chris' wife Alyssa has been CONSISTENTLY trending on social media for not giving her husband Chris a chance immediately after meeting him at the altar. The bride who's adamant that she's a "nice person" previously begged producers to let her move into her #MAFS apartment alone so she can "hang out with her girls", told her husband that they "just don't vibe", accused her husband of having "aggressive hand gestures" and said she felt "robbed" by being matched with him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
epicstream.com

Tammy Slaton Heartbreak: 1000-Lb Sisters Star Claps Back At Critics Questioning Her Efforts To Live A Healthy Life

Tammy Slaton asked her true fans to give her credits after receiving backlash from critics. Tammy Slaton is trying her best to take good care of her health. However, the 1000-Lb Sisters star felt that some critics are holding her down while she works on doing great. So, she asked her "true fans" to give her some credits and acknowledge her efforts.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'Today': Hoda Kotb Breakup Details Leak Out

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb reportedly ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman because she thought their marriage would not work out, sources told Page Six last week. Kotb and Schiffman split over the holidays, but Kotb did not talk about their decision on-air until Jan. 31. The two were together for eight years and are parents to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Fan-Favorite Couple Announces Pregnancy

Married at First Sight stars Amani Smith and Woody Randall have some exciting news to share. On Tuesday, Smith and Randall revealed that they're expecting their first child together. The couple originally met on Season 11 of the reality series and, coincidentally, celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Smith...
RELATIONSHIPS
Lexington Herald-Leader

’90 Day Fiance’ Glow-Ups: See Stars Who Are Thriving After Appearing on the TLC Reality Series

Nothing can dim their light! The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has become a regular staple in reality TV, leading several TLC alums to become stars in their own right. While some of the fan-favorites continue to appear on the spinoffs like 90 Day Fiancé: What Now, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and more, others have ditched the small screen and unveiled their incredible glow-ups on social media.
TV SHOWS
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mama June's New Boyfriend Arrested

"Mama June" Shannon has been working hard to get back on track since her release from rehab and her drug arrest in 2019 for cocaine possession. Shannon seemed to be on a great path after avoiding time behind bars, serving community service and ditching ex-boyfriend Geno Doak. She has been repairing her relationship with her daughters and even has a new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, to help her get back in shape.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette Party#Instagram Stories#Jed Katey
realitytitbit.com

The huge rock on Kimberly Menzies' finger hints at Soja Boy engagement

One of our favourite 90 Day Fiance couples, Kim and Usman – aka Soja Boy – could potentially have a wedding on the horizon after Kim posted a conspicuous picture on her Instagram the other day. In the picture, the reality TV star appears to be wearing an engagement ring and it has led 90 Day fans to speculate.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Wears Fitted Dress Out To Lunch With Husband Joe Jonas & Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner glowed as she held adorable daughter Willa, 1, while heading to lunch with Joe Jonas and other friends. Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a fitted teal dress out to lunch with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their sweet daughter Willa, 1. The Game Of Thrones alum cradled their baby girl as they walked alongside a sidewalk headed to a restaurant on Friday, Feb. 12, clearly enjoying the sunny and clear day. Sophie embraced the warmer temperature with the ’90s inspired spaghetti strap cut, which she paired with a casual pair of white Nike sneakers with a teal accent to match her cotton dress.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Red Bustier To Landon Barker’s Concert With Fiancé Travis – Photos

Kourt flaunted her figure in the red racy top as she held hands with her beau Travis at his son’s concert on the Sunset Strip. Kourtney Kardashian proved she was a supportive partner, once again, as she joined fiancé Travis Barker in attending his son’s concert! The adorable pair were spotted at Landon Barker’s show at The Roxy in West Hollywood on the famed Sunset Strip on Saturday (Feb. 26). The reality star looked phenomenal in her red bustier and camouflage pants, as Travis rocked a red satin jacket and ripped denim.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

How Al Roker reflected on 'miracle' baby news with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts make parenthood look easy but it was a challenging journey to get where they are. The couple share Nick, 19, and Leila, 23, together and also daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell. However, Al and Deborah had trouble conceiving and at...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy