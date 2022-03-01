ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Prepare To Be Publicly Shamed If You Didn’t Pay Your Property Taxes

By Scott D. Yost
rhinotimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guilford County Tax Department has a number of tools in its tool shed to make people pay their property taxes owed each year – and one of those tools – or weapons – is publishing a list of taxpayers who haven’t ponied up. At...

