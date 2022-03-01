ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters’ Metal Horror Movie ‘Studio 666’ Has Unsurprisingly Bombed In Theaters

By Quentin Singer
 6 days ago
Foo Fighters’ new slasher-comedy flick, Studio 666, had a rather insignificant opening weekend at the box office. While it happened to be the only new movie to open nationwide this past week, the film reeled in less than $2 million with a total gross of $1.58 million domestically. According to Box...

CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Kerry King
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Whitney Cummings
Person
Jeff Garlin
ComicBook

Studio 666 Review: Evil Dead Meets Spinal Tap in Hilarious Horror-Comedy Starring the Foo Fighters

It would be easy to dismiss a movie wherein the main selling point is that it's starring a band. It's a coin flip; for every A Hard Day's Night there's a Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park, and though Studio 666 leans more into the kitschy dealings of the latter, the Foo Fighters' horror-comedy clearly came from a place of admiration for the genre and a dedication to actually delivering on what it promises. Hailing from a story by frontman Dave Grohl, and starring him and his bandmates as themselves, Studio 666 follows the Foo Fighters as they look for a new location to develop and record their tenth album. The place they land on is a dilapidated house in California with a spooky past, leading to a series of bizarre deaths, demonic possession, and some light cannibalism.
MOVIES
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Studio 666’: Foo Fighters take a stab at horror, with goofy, gory results

Dave Grohl has always seemed like a man possessed — and I mean that in a good way — from his early days behind the drum kit for Nirvana through a second Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career as the frontman for the Foo Fighters to his status as a truly cool dad of rock ’n roll who absolutely loves playing and writing and recording music. Anytime the Foo Fighters perform live, or you see Grohl giving an interview, you can tell how much he loves his craft and appreciates his life.
ROCK MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

The Foo Fighters take on supernatural in rockin’ horror comedy ‘Studio 666’

This article contains spoilers for “Studio 666.”. Nothing beats the mixing of horror movies and rock music. They go together like peanut butter and jelly. The Foo Fighters make this crystal clear in their new satanic horror-comedy titled “Studio 666.” The film follows the Foo Fighters and their journey to create their 10th album in an old haunted house when suddenly, all hell breaks loose. Literally. Dave Grohl becomes possessed by a demon rock artist who killed his bandmates, leaving the rest of the band members with the duty of either saving their fearless leader or dying in the process.
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel turned down role in Foo Fighters horror movie

It seems like Vin Diesel’s family values only stretch so far, as Dave Grohl recently revealed that the action movie star declined to be a part of Studio 666 — an upcoming horror movie starring rock musician Dave Grohl along with the rest of his band, the Foo Fighters.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Bloody likable Foo Fighters make a horror movie

For anyone who found the band tensions that reverberate in "The Beatles: Get Back" too tame, the Foo Fighters have made a movie in which arguments over recording an album lead to a trail of dead bodies -- and, no, this isn't Yoko's fault, either. "Studio 666," a horror-comedy starring...
MOVIES
Romesentinel.com

REVIEW: ‘Foo Fighters’ take stab at horror comedy movie

What if the rock band the Foo Fighters made a horror comedy movie? Stranger things have happened. And so we have “Studio 666,” in which the Foo Fighters make a pretty OK horror comedy movie. Lead singer David Grohl is a well-loved rockstar and is currently at the...
ROME, NY
Entertainment
Movies
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
TV SERIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES
