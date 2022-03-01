Foo Fighters’ Metal Horror Movie ‘Studio 666’ Has Unsurprisingly Bombed In Theaters

It would be easy to dismiss a movie wherein the main selling point is that it's starring a band. It's a coin flip; for every A Hard Day's Night there's a Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park, and though Studio 666 leans more into the kitschy dealings of the latter, the Foo Fighters' horror-comedy clearly came from a place of admiration for the genre and a dedication to actually delivering on what it promises. Hailing from a story by frontman Dave Grohl, and starring him and his bandmates as themselves, Studio 666 follows the Foo Fighters as they look for a new location to develop and record their tenth album. The place they land on is a dilapidated house in California with a spooky past, leading to a series of bizarre deaths, demonic possession, and some light cannibalism.

