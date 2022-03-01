ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Local man, whose wife lives in Ukraine, holding protest against Russian invasion

By Kevin Gfeller
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBVNG_0eRqxV4g00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Donald Kakretz, from Burdett N.Y., met his wife on a trip to Ukraine back in 2019. Now, she sits in the middle of a warzone in Kharkiv, the nation’s second largest city.

“I’m pretty much a mess emotionally,” said Kakretz. “This is not a good place to be. It is a helpless feeling.”

Kakretz talks to his wife every day via Skype. But, his concern grows as Russia continues its invasion.

Ukraine retains control of the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv, despite heavy fighting, according to an intelligence update from the ministry on February 28.

“So far, they still have electricity, heat, and water,” said Kakretz. “The Russians have tried going into the city with their tanks and armored trucks. But, the Ukrainians kill them every time they do that.”

Russian advances are being slowed by “fuel and logistics shortages, especially in Kharkiv, but also on the advance to Kyiv,” the U.S. Defense official said .

“I went to Ukraine to support the children and soldiers in the warzone because that has been going on since 2014,” said Kakretz. “I met her in 2019. Then, I went back in 2020 and married her. I submitted all of the forms and documents to immigration to get a visa. It has been 18 months and I’ve been dealing with a huge bureaucracy. She had an interview for her visa at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev. They canceled it and shut down the Embassy, then the war started.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bih2G_0eRqxV4g00

Kakretz says it is “critical” for people in the Twin Tiers to understand what is happening abroad.

Kakretz will be holding a protest against the Russian invasion at the intersection of North Main Street and Church Street (near Wisner Park) in Elmira on March 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Right now, Kakretz is the only person attending the protest. However, he wants anyone who stands in solidarity with Ukraine to join him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Society
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Pence group launches early $10M ad buy, Pennsylvania targeted

(The Hill) – An outside group headed by former Vice President Mike Pence will spend $10 million on new advertisements tying potentially vulnerable House Democrats to the Biden administration. The advertisements, airing in 11 states, urge incumbent Democrats to support American energy production rather than relying on Russian oil. “Before Russian bombs began to rain on Ukraine, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania school pension fund to divest Russian assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s biggest public pension system will begin to sell off its investments in Russia and Belarus after its board unanimously voted to do so Thursday in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The $72.5 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System is one of the nation’s biggest public pension funds. The vote […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Protest#Skype#Russians#Ukrainians#U S Defense#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Local clergy holds vigil for Ukrainian People

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — People gathered in downtown Elmira to show their support of the Ukrainian people Friday morning. The Vigil was held between 12 and 1 p.m. on Friday in Wisner Park. Around 80 people attended the event organized by the Elmira Area Clergy Group and the Southern Tier Interfaith Coalition (STIC). Among the […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
WETM 18 News

Gas prices across the Twin Tiers soar to $4 a gallon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Across the country, filling your car with gas means digging deeper into your wallet. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, the price is nearing a decade-high. Economists told 18 News there is a multitude of reasons behind the high prices. At its core, supply and demand are, and always […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy