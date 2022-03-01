Local man, whose wife lives in Ukraine, holding protest against Russian invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Donald Kakretz, from Burdett N.Y., met his wife on a trip to Ukraine back in 2019. Now, she sits in the middle of a warzone in Kharkiv, the nation’s second largest city.

“I’m pretty much a mess emotionally,” said Kakretz. “This is not a good place to be. It is a helpless feeling.”

Kakretz talks to his wife every day via Skype. But, his concern grows as Russia continues its invasion.

Ukraine retains control of the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv, despite heavy fighting, according to an intelligence update from the ministry on February 28.

“So far, they still have electricity, heat, and water,” said Kakretz. “The Russians have tried going into the city with their tanks and armored trucks. But, the Ukrainians kill them every time they do that.”

Russian advances are being slowed by “fuel and logistics shortages, especially in Kharkiv, but also on the advance to Kyiv,” the U.S. Defense official said .

“I went to Ukraine to support the children and soldiers in the warzone because that has been going on since 2014,” said Kakretz. “I met her in 2019. Then, I went back in 2020 and married her. I submitted all of the forms and documents to immigration to get a visa. It has been 18 months and I’ve been dealing with a huge bureaucracy. She had an interview for her visa at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev. They canceled it and shut down the Embassy, then the war started.”

Kakretz says it is “critical” for people in the Twin Tiers to understand what is happening abroad.

Kakretz will be holding a protest against the Russian invasion at the intersection of North Main Street and Church Street (near Wisner Park) in Elmira on March 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Right now, Kakretz is the only person attending the protest. However, he wants anyone who stands in solidarity with Ukraine to join him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.