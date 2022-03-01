ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Concrete repairs resume along US 101 in north SLO Co.

By Brady Caskey
 6 days ago
A project to repair sections of concrete pavement along Highway 101 between Santa Margarita and Atascadero was scheduled to resume on Monday, Feb. 28.

Workers will be removing sections of distressed concrete pavement and replacing them with precast concrete panels at various locations along Highway 101 between the Highway 58 interchange and Traffic Way.

Travelers can expect lane and ramp closures overnight between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. on both northbound and southbound sections of the highway.

There will be full closures between Santa Barbara Road and Traffic Way between 10 p.m. and 5 am.

Drivers will have to detour from Highway 101 onto El Camino Real during those hours.

Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

