ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FOX 13 News launches ‘Moving Forward’ program

By FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDa4f_0eRqx7Dj00

KSTU-TV, the E.W. Scripps-owned Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday launched a program that allows individuals featured in older, unflattering news articles to have those articles removed or amended under certain conditions.

Moving Forward is believed to be the first program of its kind in Utah and is modeled after similar initiatives at The Boston Globe and The Plain Dealer in Cleveland.

“While the news is designed to be a historical record, it does not need to be a permanent record for every individual whom we report on,” said Marc Sternfield, Senior Director of News at KSTU-TV. “We believe people deserve second chances, and some stories in our news archives create an unnecessary barrier to that.”

The Moving Forward home page includes a submission form to appeal to KSTU’s management, which will meet on a periodic basis to evaluate appeals and research cases, when applicable.

Stories that will be considered for removal include nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, missing person cases that were resolved without criminal charges, and stories that involve embarrassing but non-criminal behavior. Serious felonies, including violent crimes, are not eligible, Sternfield said.

Incidents involving public figures and persons in a position of trust will also be evaluated through a different lens.

“The vast majority of our digital stories cannot and should not be altered or removed. However, we acknowledge that some older stories are simply no longer relevant or newsworthy or were not followed to their conclusions. That is where the public can help us become better partners in our community.”

The initiative has the backing of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

“Our society is based on the notion that rehabilitation is possible. That people can be forgiven as long as there is accountability,” Gill said. “Journalism is all about holding power to account and creating more transparent communities. FOX 13’s “Moving Forward” policy allows for accountability, transparency, and healing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Cleveland, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Forward#Kstu Tv#E W Scripps#The Boston Globe#The Plain Dealer#Fox 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 News

Utah legislature spends $25 billion in 10 minutes

In about 10 minutes, the Utah State Legislature spent more than $25 billion of your taxpayer dollars. The legislature's powerful Executive Appropriations Committee, made up of House and Senate leadership, approved the largest budget in state history on Thursday night . It funds a lot of essential government services from roads to education.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy