The Sandcastle Man captures the attention of locals and tourists

Walking along the beach in Coronado, locals and tourists alike see beautiful sandcastles to snap a picture of.

Behind the sculptures is Bill Pavlacka.

"Well, my name is Bill, but they call me ' The Sandcastle Man ,'" said Bill Pavlacka.

Bill has been making sandcastles for 30 years but said his side hustle started by accident 14 years ago.

"I used to build with my children. One day, somebody came by and asked me to do an event up in Oceanside," said Pavlacka."Then when the recession hit in '08. I started doing a lot more sandcastles and I went from playing with plaster every day and started doing sandcastles every day."

Behind each sandcastle is a special message.

"I enjoy helping people write their messages- sometimes it's even memorials and things. And it's not a joyful thing but I feel like I'm doing a service that they really want done," he said.

He does about three sandcastles per week.

He explained each takes several hours, but he doesn't mind because he's doing what he loves and meeting people from all over the world.

"As long as I can do it, I'll imagine all be doing it," said Pavlacka.

Pavlacka takes donations and also charges a fee for special messages to be printed.

Bill Pavlacka "The Sandcastle Man"