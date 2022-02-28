ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LODATO and Janice Robinson Breathe New Life Into 90's House Classic, "Dreamer"

By Niko Sani
edm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his induction into EDM.com's Class of 2022, LODATO is keeping his foot on the gas with "Dreamer," teaming up with Janice Robinson to reimagine the 90's classic. LODATO's version of "Dreamer" beautifully pays homage to the original, which was recorded and released by Italian...

edm.com

SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
PETS
BBC

Betty Davis: 'Godmother of Funk' dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the pioneering US singer and musician who was dubbed the "Godmother of Funk", has died aged 77. Davis blazed a trail with her raw brand of funk and sexual lyrics that would go on to influence stars including Prince and Madonna. News of her death was confirmed on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
Person
Ella Henderson
Person
Janice Robinson
People

Smokey Robinson's Life in Photos

With his unmistakable voice and songwriting prowess (he's credited with thousands of songs and numerous Top 40 hits), Smokey Robinson monumentally impacted Motown Records and the music industry as a whole. To celebrate his 82nd birthday on Feb. 19, here's a look back at his illustrious career – from his start with The Miracles to his collaborations with Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, and more.
DETROIT, MI
Kerrang

Mark Lanegan has died aged 57

Mark Lanegan, former frontman with Seattle legends Screaming Trees, QOTSA collaborator and celebrated solo artist, has died, aged 57. "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," read a statement announcing his passing on Twitter. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy."
SEATTLE, WA
Deadline

Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, “Whiter Shade Of Pale” Singer-Songwriter Was 76

Click here to read the full article. Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum frontman whose soaring vocals on the band’s 1967 proto-prog rock classic “A Whiter Shade of Pale” helped make the song a mainstay of 1970s FM radio, died February 19 of cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19 February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry,” said the UK band in a statement today. “From his earliest onstage duets with his musician father, through his youthful recording career with...
MUSIC
Deadline

Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan, the singer for grunge pioneers Screaming Trees and frequent vocalist for the Josh Homme-founded rock band Queens of the Stone Age, died today at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was 57. His death was announced on his official Twitter page. A cause of death was not disclosed. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the statement reads. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time.” Beginning in 1984,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...
CELEBRITIES
NME

NME Radio Roundup 28 February 2022: Fontaines D.C., Mahalia, Future Islands and more

Judging by its formidable first two singles, Fontaines D.C.’s forthcoming third LP ‘Skinty Fia’ already looks set to be a contender for the best album of the year. Last month’s ‘Jackie Down The Line’ was a brilliantly bruising offering from the ever-impressive Dublin band, while their latest single ‘I Love You’ – which lands straight on the NME Radio A List this week – is another powerful gut punch of a tune that belies its seemingly simplistic title.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Dua Lipa Leaves Management Amid 'Future Nostalgia' Tour: What Was The Reason Behind?

Just when Dua Lipa announced the continuation of her "Future Nostalgia Tour," the British pop star has made an important decision on her music career. With her "Future Nostalgia Tour 2022" kicking off last February 9, 2022, at Miami, Florida, for almost two years of delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dua Lipa might be taking a risky move with her current standing.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Procol Harum Singer, Founding Member Gary Brooker Dies, 76; Ringo Starr, Billy Joel, Paul Stanley, and More Pay Tribute

Gary Brooker, singer and founding member of British rock band Procol Harum died on Feb. 19, following a battle with cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19, February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist, and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry,” said the band in a statement. “From his earliest onstage duets with his musician father, through his youthful recording career with Southend’s The Paramounts, Gary exhibited and developed a highly-individual talent. His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love,’ yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.”
CELEBRITIES

