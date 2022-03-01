ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Five-star G Kylan Boswell chooses Arizona

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJyYw_0eRqx1vN00

Five-star point guard prospect Kylan Boswell stayed in-state and announced his commitment to Arizona on Monday.

The Chandler, Ariz., product is ranked the No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 3 point guard in the Class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite. He picked the Wildcats over finalists Illinois and UNLV.

Boswell is the first five-star prospect to commit to Arizona under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd. Lloyd has the Wildcats ranked No. 2 in the country and battling UCLA for a Pac-12 regular-season title.

“Coach Tommy Lloyd really believes in me and thinks I can fit in their system,” Boswell told 247Sports. “Overall, he’s been there since the beginning of my recruitment. … I’ve been to the university multiple times and it’s a great atmosphere. It feels like it’s just the best fit for me.”

–Field Level Media

