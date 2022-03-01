ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan law clears way for part-timers to keep jobless aid

By DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SIkY_0eRqwy5K00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new law gives Michigan’s unemployment agency flexibility to stop seeking repayment of benefits from part-time workers who began qualifying when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The bill, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday, resolves a conflict between state law and a federal program that provided unemployment aid to people who weren't otherwise eligible, including part-time employees.

It retroactively specifies that claimants seeking the benefits could certify they were able and available for part-time work.

The sponsor says it clears up confusion for thousands of part-time workers who began getting benefits only to face the prospect of having to repay them.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Law#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy