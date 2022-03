Since late last year, various business lobby groups, the NSW government, management consultant KPMG, the Business Council and now a number of economists have been throwing numbers around, talking up the need for higher levels of immigration. I have written previously on the facile nature of the immigration debate in Australia, on the part of both the groups calling for “immigration to be cut wherever possible” and the groups calling for a bigger Australia. The problem is the debate focuses on targets and numbers for permanent migration, often confusing this permanent migration program with what matters for population which is net...

IMMIGRATION ・ 23 MINUTES AGO