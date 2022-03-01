ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Are license plate cameras coming to Kern? Sheriff to ask BOS to OK national study

By Robert Price
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BML9A_0eRqvmm300

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Are they valuable law enforcement tools, invasions of our right to privacy, or both? Cities and counties across the country are weighing those considerations as a new tool becomes available: automatic license plate readers.

ALPRs, as they’re often called, are high-speed, high-resolution cameras that can be mounted on utility poles, streetlights, overpasses, or police cars to capture hundreds and sometimes thousands of plates a minute, instantaneously matching them against “hot lists” to identify suspects.

They’ve been useful fighting burglary and car theft and responding to Amber Alert child abductions.

And the Kern County Sheriff’s Department wants them. Or, at least, it wants to learn more about them.

On Tuesday the Sheriff’s department will ask the Kern County Board of Supervisors to approve the KCSO’s participation in a one year study of ALPRs’ value. Flock Group Inc., an Atlanta-based ALPR maker, will install 25 stationary plate readers around the county, free of change for one year. If after a year, the KCSO finds them sufficiently useful, the sheriff can come back to the Board and ask for funding – about $68,000 a year.

The Bakersfield Police Department already uses ALPRs – two of them, mounted on patrol cars. One private neighborhood, Old Stockdale, also has them.

But two Kern County cities, citing privacy concerns, have rejected them – Delano and Wasco. Among the questions – how long may an agency store ALPR data, and can it share that data with other agencies?

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says it’s worth the obligation-free trial.

“The study will tell us whether they’re beneficial,” Youngblood said. “We’ll use our crime data to figure out the best places to put these in (and we will) make sure they’re on public property. They’ll record license plates – information we’ll keep for 30 days – (and then) it’s deleted. Any major crime, we can go back, look at the data, and there are agencies throughout the country that are having some pretty great successes with (it). You know, cameras are our world now.”

Bakersfield and Kern County are among the hardest-hit places in the country for stolen cars and statistics show license plate cameras greatly increase prompt recovery. They’ve proven useful in solving many crimes.

But do those benefits outweigh what critics say is a continuing descent into the surveillance state? Another skirmish in that battle plays out right here in Kern County this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
KGET

‘Bakersfield 3’ hearing moved to Wednesday, witnesses ordered back

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing Monday to assign a courtroom for what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” case was moved to Wednesday and a judge ordered 10 witnesses to return. The witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify at the trial of Matthew Queen, who, along with ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot, is alleged to have […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California City man killed in Highway 14 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a California City man who died in a crash early Sunday morning. The crash was reported at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 14 just south of California City Boulevard. CHP says two vehicles collided with one of them rolling over landing off the roadway. One person was […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

CHP investigating major injury crash on Highway 99 at White Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was severely injured in a crash Sunday night along Highway 99 at White Lane. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at White Lane at around 8:40 p.m. A vehicle overturned and was off to the side […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3-car crash blocks part of Calloway Drive at Noriega Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision involving three vehicles at Calloway Drive and Noriega Road in northwest Bakersfield. The crash was reported at around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection. Three vehicles were involved. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
City
Delano, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

1 year since 16-year-old found dead near Arvin, no arrests made

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a year since 16-year-old Marya Neufeld was found dead in an orchard near Arvin. Her family is still looking for answers as to who killed her and why. Neufeld’s body was found on March 6, 2021 in an orchard near Tower Line Road and Buena Vista Boulevard. She was […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Woman struck, killed while riding bicycle in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 3 a.m, a woman was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike in the area of White Lane and Union Avenue, according to CHP. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man struck, killed while walking on Hwy 166

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 64-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in the roadway of Highway 166 early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 2:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 166 and Interstate 5 for reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the roadway, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Deadly crash on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella

Update: All lanes have been reopened. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page. Around 3:49 a.m. a vehicle went down the side of an embankment on Highway 178 near Elizabeth Norris Road, according to […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of murder in Ridgecrest shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after an alleged fight that led to a deadly shooting Friday night in Ridgecrest. Ridgecrest police said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Porter Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of people fighting in the street and possible […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in Lamont crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 17-year-old driver who was killed in a crash earlier this week in Lamont. The coroner identified the teen as Christopher Jacob Victoria of Bakersfield. Victoria was not wearing a seatbelt at the time when he lost control and crashed into a brick wall and […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Freeze warning in effect for parts of Kern County tonight

Parts of the valley including Wasco and Delano have a freeze warning effective until 8 a.m., as temperatures will dip into the 30s across the valley. Kern County will see a gradual temperature increase throughout the week, and no rain is expected for the next seven rays. Bakersfield will reach into the low 70s this […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

17’s Alex Fisher and Robert Price honored by Kern Council of Governments for reporting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Council of Governments has recognized KGET’s Alex Fisher and Robert Price for their reporting on major issues affecting our community. Fisher and Price were among recipients of awards during Thursday’s Regional Awards Program. They honored 17 individuals and programs that make significant contributions to the area’s quality of life […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bos#License Plates#Car Theft#Sheriff#Kcso#Flock Group Inc#Board
KGET

Man killed in fiery Highway 178 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner identified a man who died in a fiery crash along Highway 178 last month. The Kern County coroner identified the man as Brian Patrick McMahon, 50, of Bakersfield. McMahon was the driver of a Dodge Challenger that collided into a cement wall at the Alta Vista overpass on Highway […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

State Senator Shannon Grove hopes to put the brakes on human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Putting the brakes on human trafficking is what SB-1042, introduced by State Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) hopes to eventually accomplish. Senator Grove is attempting to tackle human trafficking, but the real problem, she says, is that California law isn’t tough enough. “To those committing this crime of human trafficking, including selling […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Helicopter leads BPD to mail thieves, two arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested for stolen mail addressed to multiple locations throughout Bakersfield after being tracked down by a helicopter Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11:39 p.m. officers saw a vehicle that was believed to be involved with thefts on Marco Polo Avenue near Vurdrugo Lane, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Defense counsel for Trezell and Jacqueline West to hold news conference

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The lawyers representing the adoptive parents charged with murder in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West are holding a news conference this afternoon. The conference will be held 12:30 p.m. at 1318 K St., the Law Office of Torres Torres Stallings. Alekxia Torres Stallings represents Jacqueline West and Timothy Hennessy […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power restored after central Bakersfield PG&E outage

UPDATE (11:50 p.m.) — Power was reported restored in affected areas. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage in central Bakersfield is affecting over 2,800 homes and businesses. The outage was reported at around 8 p.m. and is affecting 2,860 customers, according to PG&E’s website. The PG&E map shows the outage is primarily in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested in connection to two shootings, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Shafter Police Department identified Brayan Morales, 20, of Delano in connection to Wasco shootings in December and February and was arrested Thursday. Morales was identified as a suspect related to the shooting on Dec. 27 near the intersection of Broadway and 15th Street and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy