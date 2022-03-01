ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Turns Its Huge New Star Wars Project Around

CharlotteObserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's only February, but the Disney parks are already having a big year. Okay, maybe more like an enormous year. It's Walt Disney World's 50th birthday, and while the parks never need an excuse to put on a celebration, this one is kind of a big deal. The park...

www.charlotteobserver.com

KGUN 9

Take A Look Inside Disney World’s New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The hype has been strong ahead of the approaching launch of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World on March 1. Nothing like a traditional hotel stay, the two-day, two-night “voyage” aboard the Halcyon starcruiser aims to take guests on an immersive adventure through the “Star Wars” galaxy (without actually leaving the planet … or even Disney World’s property).
Thrillist

Disney’s New Star Wars Hotel Will Transport You to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

You will hear that intergalactic greeting repeatedly even before you take the long walk down an almost brutalist, intentionally drab, concrete hallway. That leads to an elevator—er, pod—that shuttles you from the planet’s surface to the spacious atrium of the Halcyon, the hub of Disney World’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
PopCrush

Go Inside Disney’s Immersive New Star Wars Hotel

After years of development and construction, Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will finally open to the public on March 1. The hotel is designed to be a totally immersive experience that supposedly sends guests on the Star Wars equivalent of a cruise; for several days you get an all-inclusive stay on the Galactic Starcruiser plus a trip to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Walt Disney
Harvard Crimson

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Review: Disney’s Latest ‘Star Wars’ Story Touts Some Impressive Chapters, But Loses Focus of its Greater Narrative

This review contains spoilers for Season One of “The Book of Boba Fett” and Season Two of “The Mandalorian.”. With the conclusion of the second season of “The Mandalorian” in Dec. 2020, viewers were made aware that a spin-off series starring one of “Star Wars”’s most popular characters, Boba Fett, was in the works at Disney+. Long thought to have been killed in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” the broody bounty hunter made a triumphant return to the screen nearly 40 years later in “The Mandalorian.” Given the massive popularity of “The Mandalorian” and Boba Fett’s status as a pop culture icon, it seemed like a natural move for Disney and Lucasfilm to expand on Boba’s story. Despite the character’s popularity, though, many forget that he only ever had roughly five minutes of screentime in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, so this was also a prime opportunity to pair his cultural prowess with an appropriately powerful narrative. It’s ultimately disappointing, then, to see that this narrative falls far short of what it could have been, and to realize that this didn’t only happen by chance — rather, it was a creative choice. “The Book of Boba Fett” opts to function as a mere vehicle for the overarching trajectory of “The Mandalorian,” and the byproduct is a series that contains a few excellent episodes but tells a story that ultimately feels incomplete.
CharlotteObserver.com

Universal Has a New Weapon in Its War Against Disney

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California compete for customers with Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios in Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in California. Both companies want families to come and spend their entire...
